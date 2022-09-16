King Charles III warned of anti-monarchy protests amid first visit to Wales

King Charles III’s first visit to Wales could face some serious anti-monarchy issues as a protest is expected to begin outside Cardiff Castle just ahead of the new monarch’s arrival.



The 73-year-old King, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, will arrive in the Welsh capital on Friday.

The royal couple will visit the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, to hear tributes and condolences followed by a private meeting with Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

However, the trip has been facing early setbacks as Real Democracy Now – an anti-monarchy group. gears up for the protest.

Bethan Sayed said that the group felt “compelled” to respond to the announcement that Prince William had succeeded Charles as Prince of Wales “so soon after the death of the Queen”.

"As soon as King Charles III decided to announce that Prince William should become Prince of Wales, so soon after the death of the Queen, many of us felt compelled to respond.

“We must discuss the future of Wales, and what we want that to look like.

"People tell us that now is not the time to discuss this issue, however, when the monarchy passes from the incumbent to a new King, now is exactly the time to discuss this matter.

“It is about fairness, equality, and the Wales we want to shape for future generations,” she added.