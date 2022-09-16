Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, report

File footage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife is to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, it has been confirmed.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will reportedly be among the 500 heads of state and dignitaries - including U.S. President Joe Biden – set to attend the monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

However her husband, President Zelensky will remain in Ukraine as his country continues to fight back Russian invasion, The Sun reported.

Last night, a source told the paper, “Olena Zelenska's presence is yet another sign of the global support for Ukraine while Russia is isolated.”

Russia will not be represented at Her Majesty’s funeral, with President Vladimir Putin and his ambassador refused an invite for the historic occasion.

Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign royals and leaders are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. As per early reports, world leaders will arrive in London over the weekend, and will pay their own respects at Westminster Hall, where the Queen is currently lying in state.

Britain’s longest serving monarch will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Phillip.