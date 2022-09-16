BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' hits 300 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK highly anticipating comeback music video Pink Venom achieved 300 million views milestone.

On September 16, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Pink Venom becomes the fastest music video of 2022 to hits 300 million views on YouTube.

Pink Venom achieved this milestone on September 16 and is now the 11th music video from BLACKPINK to reach the milestone.

Before this BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, and STAY all surpassed 300 million views.

The music video was officially released on August 19,2022 and it took only 27 days for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 300+ million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group conisists of four members: Lisa, Rose, jennie mad Jisoo.

The group debuted in 2016 with the album Square One under YG Entertainment which featured single track Whistle and Boombayah.