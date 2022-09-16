Netflix's upcoming documentary 'Sins of Our Mother': Everything yet known

Netflix is ready to welcome the upcoming true-crime documentary Sins of Our Mother where the lead character Lori serves as the essence of the show.

Sins of Our Mother is a Netflix documentary, directed by Skye Borgman who has taken on two other popular Netflix crime-based docuseries including Girl In The Picture and I Just Killed My Dad.

The third documentary features Lori, a mother of two, who is accused of killing her own children along with her fourth and fifth husband.

Lori was considered to be a loving mother and a devoted wife but a drastic turn of events, leads to many questions, which makes the series more interesting to watch.

According to The Economic Times, the creators have tried to narrate the story from the perspective of Lori’s only surviving son, Colby, capturing the surrounding events.

The trailer of Sins of Our Mother shows home video footage, family photos, and audio between Lori and her son Colby, which confirms the narrative that Lori was initially a good woman until she got trapped into cult-like beliefs that led to the unfortunate events.







