Kim Kardashian plans to date doctor, lawyer following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian got candid about her love life while revealing that she might date someone from a “professional field” rather than a high profile celebrity.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the reality TV star said that she’s “happily single” after her shocking split from Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star went on to say that her romantic choices are “clearly not working” and despite not looking for a new boyfriend, she would want to have a relationship with a doctor or a lawyer.

“I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly it's not working what I'm doing,” the star said. “So I don't know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

She was then asked by the host how she navigates the dating scene as a celebrity to which Kim responded, “I haven't really thought about it. Because I just am not looking.”

“I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum added.

However, Kim would not be relying on dating applications which she has previously used in the past, saying, “I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places.”

“I think it's going to be scientist, neuroscientist, bio chemist, doctor, attorney, that is maybe what I envision in the future,” she added.