Prince Harry, William to 'begin healing’ after being 'thrown together' on Queen's death

Prince Harry and his older Prince William have been embroiled in a much publicised, albeit alleged, feud ever since the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle, but a royal expert believes that their relationship could be on the mend after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
The claim came from royal expert Jennie Bond, who told OK! Magazine recently that the two brothers being ‘thrown together’ after the Queen’s death could signal the start of the end of their royal rift.
As per Bond: “They have been thrown together in this period of grief. They are united in grieving and honouring their grandmother and perhaps there will be an opportunity for them to get over their differences and to begin the healing process.”
She also said: “If there could be one positive legacy from the death of the Queen, it would be that the seeds of reconciliation between Harry and William have been planted.”
The comments come as Prince William and Prince Harry have been spotted together on more than one occasion after the Queen’s passing; they first stepped out with their wives on Saturday, September 10, 2022 to meet crowds of mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Harry and William were then again spotted in the same place when the royal family took part in a historic procession, with both brothers walking behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall.
