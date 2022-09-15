Prince Harry marks another ‘incredibly sad birthday’ since the passing of Princess Diana

File footage

Prince Harry continues to mourn the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II as he marks his 38th birthday today.

As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex is likely to be spending the day with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilbet at Frogmore Cottage.

While, it is still unknown how Harry will be marking his birthday today, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that the celebrations would be low-key - and could possibly include the duke’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

"It’s going to be another incredibly sad birthday for Harry, which will surely recall memories of 25 years ago when he turned 13 a couple of weeks after his mother died,” said the royal commentator.

"You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I'm sure it will be just a very quiet day,” she added.

Furthermore, Bond said, "But then again, maybe it will give pause for thought and William and Kate might pop round with a pizza or something!"

Harry’s birthday comes just a day after the Britain’s longest serving monarch left Buckingham Palace for the last time and her coffin was taken to Westminster Hall, where it is currently lying in state for the public to pass by and pay their respects.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer also noted that Harry’s birthday will likely bring up the ‘pain of his mother’s death.’

"[It will] cause him to revisit things that he might have wished he did over with his grandmother including some of the positions that he and Meghan took that led to a cesspool of aggravation for Her Majesty," he said.