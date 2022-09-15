Prince Harry and Prince Andrew bow heads instead of saluting Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

File footage

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were banned from performing a symbolic gesture while escorting Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

The duo was not allowed to perform a salute during the Queen's coffin procession - despite several of the other royals giving the symbolic gesture.

Instead of saluting, both, Harry and Andrew were allowed to bow their heads as eight soldiers from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried the late monarch’s coffin into the building.

Despite Harry and Andrew both serving in the British Armed Forces, the two were also not allowed to wear their military uniforms since they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Harry, 37, and Andrew, 62, wore morning suits instead of their military uniforms. While King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William were dressed in their military attire as the procession traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and they saluted the national memorial.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to, and including Her Majesty’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey until her funeral on Sept. 19.