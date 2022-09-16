'Pitch Perfect' star Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland announce split after two-year marriage

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland have broken up two years after their marriage. The announcement came from the couple’s IG handles, as they broke the news to their followers.
“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” wrote Snow.
Tyler also posted the same message and image of the couple on his Instagram.
Earlier, PEOPLE reported that there was trouble in paradise as Snow was upset with Tyler’s appearance on reality TV show Selling the OC.
The couple was experiencing marriage troubles after Tyler revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera, as per the publication.
Stanaland previously alleged that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that the incidents “didn't happen while we were filming.”
