Meghan Markle delayed Prince William, Kate Middleton’s walk about for makeup touch up?

Meghan Markle reportedly made Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton late for Queen Elizabeth’s walkabout for ‘hair and makeup’.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Daisy McAndrew, in an interview with the Today Show.

She began by saying, “Interestingly, the reason that the walkabout was so late — it was scheduled to be nearly an hour before they actually came — was because of course Harry and Meghan had to go and get changed.”

“They weren’t wearing the proper formal mourning attire, so they had to quickly go and get changed — she added.

“I guess, do hair and make-up for Meghan. So that’s why they were late,” she added before concluding.