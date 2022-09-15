Zendaya is all smiles after marking her historic win at Emmys 2022: Check out

Zendaya has recently made history as she became the youngest to win two Emmys for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Euphoria at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.



Reportedly, the Dune star won in the same category in 2020 for her portrayal of Rue in HBO’s hit series.

To celebrate her success with her fans and admirers, the actress turned to Instagram and posted photos of her holding a trophy in her hand.

In the first image, the 26-year-old could be seen sitting outside the Microsoft Theatres on a deserted street, whereas in the second, the actress was seen posing for the press backstage.

Sharing her reaction, Zendaya thanked everyone who made it possible for her as she wrote, “When your feet hurt but you got a whole lot to smile about. Still absolutely beaming, thank you from the bottom of my heart” in a caption.

So far, the post garnered 1.6 million likes with fellow celebs and fans also showered their love in the comment section.



“So well deserved @zendaya! Congratulations,” said the Ozark actress Julia Garner.

Halle Berry added, “Love you! And so we’ll deserved!!!”

Meanwhile, Lori Harvey called her as “ICON”.