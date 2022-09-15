Piers Morgan lashes out at US media for reporting on Queen's funeral

British TV presenter Piers Morgan on Wednesday lashed out at The New York Times for publishing a report on who would pay for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The NYT said, " Queen II's funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigil and rituals, will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with soaring energy prices and high inflation."

Reacting to the report, Morgan wrote, "Oh shut up, you clowns.You have no understanding about how we Brits feel about our great Queen, or you'd stop click-baiting all this negative garbage."



