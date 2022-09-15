King Charles III to decide Andrew's fate after Queen Elizabeth' funeral

Prince Andrew's exile from the working monarchy seems everlasting after the sad demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



Andrew's brother Charles is now the new King and any decision about the Duke of York, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, could fall to him.

The King would surely be in consultation with his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge to decide Andrew's fate.

However, the recent incident in which a heckler appeared to brand the Duke a “sick old man” while Andrew was walking behind his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh has obviously raised some concerned eyebrows.

It seems as the royal fans are not ready to show mercy upon him even though he's considered the favourite son of the late Queen.

Andrew stepped down from public life last year over his alleged friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He reached an out-of-court settlement with no admission of liability in March with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assaults. He continues to strongly deny the claims.

Andrew was not allowed to wear the military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin, while all his siblings appeared as the working royals with their getup.



Prince Andrews suffering does not seem to end anytime soon. He must take steps to win hearts of Britons before getting his royal life back.