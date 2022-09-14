Prince Harry's 'sad' body language behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

file footage

Prince Harry’s body language seemed ‘etched in sadness’ as he walked behind his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin with the rest of the royal family on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



The Duke of Sussex is staying back in the UK with wife Meghan Markle for the Queen’s funeral, scheduled for September 19, 2022, and will be taking part in all events leading up to the final funeral.

On Wednesday, the late monarch’s body was taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, with senior members of the royal family following behind, and a body language expert had much to say about Prince Harry on the occasion.

Talking to The Daily Star, Adrianna Carter suggested that the event marked one of great sadness for Prince Harry especially, given his strained relations with the family in recent years.

As per Carter: “Sadness on the close-up of Harry's face is clearly visible. It must be a terrible reminder of when he made this walk for his mother as a young boy.”

She went on: “All look sombre, and all eyes are firmly facing forward. To start with, the two grandsons looked particularly erect and sombre. They seem to have relaxed into the march, whilst still looking sombre.”