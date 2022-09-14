Meghan Markle recreates first meeting with Queen upon seeing her coffin

Meghan Markle reportedly recreated her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as she saw her coffin for the first time at the Palace of Westminster, where she did a ‘deep curtsy’ in front of the coffin, reported Mirror UK.
As per royal tradition, woman do a normal curtsy when they see the monarch for the first time that day, while men greet with a bowed neck.
However, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Meghan did a deeper curtsy than normal in front of the Queen’s coffin which, as per the outlet, was a throwback to her first meeting with the Queen during which Meghan herself shared that she did a ‘deep’ curtsy.
Talking to Oprah Winfrey about meeting the Queen for the very first time as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan had shared: “I remember Harry and I were in the car, and he says, 'OK, my grandmother is there so we're going to meet her,'". "And I said, 'Oh great, I love grandmas.' [...] 'But, right, do you know how to curtsy?'"
Meghan continued: "I learned it very quickly… Right in front of the house, we just practiced and then walked in. [...] I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy.”
This comes as Meghan and Harry remain in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, scheduled to take place on September 19, 2022.
The 96-year-old Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 after prolonged health and mobility issues.
