Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season16 coming soon: Check out the teaser

The makers of Bigg Boss have finally unveiled the first teaser of season 16, which seems to have a new/ unique concept.
Colors TV released the first promo through their Instagram handle with a caption: “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Big Boss ke khelne ki Dekhiye #BigBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!”
Check out the promo:
As per the reports, the show will premiere on the 1st of October. Even though, the episode will be divided into two parts. The second episode of the show will be released on October 2.
According to IndiaToday, so far, the makers have not revealed the confirmed list of contestants but a tentative list is circulating on social media which includes names like: Vivian Dsena, Faisal Shaikh, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Arjun Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui, Farmani Naaz and many more.
In the last season of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash won the winner’s trophy. Let’s see who wins the trophy for this season.
