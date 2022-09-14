Victoria Beckham says Nicola Peltz 'was not really famous' before Brooklyn: Insider

Victoria Beckham is upset over falling for Nicola Peltz's 'charms'.

The former Spice Girl believes the billionaire heiress has tricked her son Brooklyn Beckham into getting fame.

"Vic says Nicola is not the charming girl she once knew," a source told HEAT Magazine.

"Nicola wasn't really famous before she met Brooklyn. Sure, she was rich, but she was an actress with a few small movies to her name. Since she married Brooklyn, her profile has sky-rocketed."

Victoria also believes Brooklyn's relationship with Nicola is 'unbalanced' where her son does most of the sacrifices.

Nicola told Tatler this summer: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say: 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad."