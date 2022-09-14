Piers Morgan comes out in support of Prince Harry

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has come out in support of Prince Harry after the latter was barred from wearing military uniform at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



The Duke of Sussex spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan said, “Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it.”

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are reportedly not allowed to wear military uniforms because they are not working royals now.

Harry is a former captain in the British Army who served in Afghanistan.

He was the last senior royal to see frontline service in a conflict zone since Andrew, who flew Royal Navy helicopters in the 1982 Falklands War with Argentina.