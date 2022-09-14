Imran flays govt for increasingly harassing PTI supporters

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan criticised the coalition government for increasingly harassing PTI supporters. He slammed the government for raiding the house of Senator Saifullah Nyazee.

He rejected the coalition government's suggestion to abstain from politics while the nation is still recovering from devastating floods.

Imran Khan tweeted late on Tuesday, "On the one hand, the imported government is urging the PTI to cease practising politics, and on the other hand, the government is increasingly persecuting us and filing fake cases against us."

Imran warned that marginalising the PTI would have negative effects and that it would have its consequences, too. The PTI leader described the harassment of the PTI by the current government. He said that Senator Saifullah Nyazee's home had been searched and that his phone and computer were taken away.

The imported government and its handlers, according to Imran Khan, are driving the PTI up against the wall. The PTI is the target of false accusations from the government, he said.

The government is lodging fake cases against the PTI and persecuting journalists who support the PTI by presenting its views justly.



"Furthermore, the government is stepping up efforts to block the telecast of my speeches and statements on news channels and YouTube," said Imran.

He said that in its desperation, the government blacked out the PTI's telethon to collect donations for flood relief.

In an earlier tweet, the former premier raised the same issues and asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he was responsible for all such actions against the PTI.

PM Sharif, responding to Imran Khan's tweet, said his government has no time for these things as it is currently busy with relief efforts for the flood affectees.