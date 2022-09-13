Jennifer Garner shows off eternity ring as she steps out for grocery shopping

Jennifer Garner flaunted her stunning diamond eternity band as she spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles few weeks after her ex husband Ben Affleck exchanged vows with Jennifer Lopez.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Adam Project star was captured with her new piece of jewellery seemingly alluding that she has taken the next step in her relationship with beau John Miller.

The actor was photographed picking up supplies near her boyfriend’s home in the Pacific Palisades area as per the publication.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The ex-wife of Argo actor sported a cool grey shorts jumpsuit for her day out which she paired with sneakers and kept a minimal look overall.

Garner added a splash of dazzle to her outfit with a large pendant while her dark hair were tied in a messy bun as she flaunted her natural beauty with no-makeup look.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The actor, who shares three kids with Affleck, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, hasn’t made any official announcement regarding her love life as of yet.

Garner and Miller dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

The star previously sparked engagement rumours with Miller when she flaunted a diamond ring on her wedding finger while chatting on an Instagram live show in November 2021.

The news, however, was never confirmed by either her or Miller.