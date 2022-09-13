Prince Harry ‘saddened’ following ban from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry will reportedly be ‘saddened’ by the royal decision to not let him wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, reported Page Six.
The Duke of Sussex has been barred from appearing in his military regalia at events leading to the Queen’s funeral and at the funeral itself, as only working royals can wear their uniforms at royal engagements.
Commenting on the same, a royal source told Page Six: “I’m sure Harry will be saddened not to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s funeral.”
The decision to allow working royals to wear their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral is a stark contrast from her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral; none of his children or grandchildren were seen in uniforms.
At the time, insiders suggested that the decision was made to avoid any ‘embarrassment’ or ‘overshadowing’ of the solemn ceremony.
