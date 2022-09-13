Queen's favourite flowers from Balmoral make up wreath for her coffin

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her beloved Balmoral in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Balmoral, Scotland, which meant that her coffin was kept at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before being taken to Edinburgh on September 12, 2022.

As the late monarch’s coffin made its way along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, pictures and videos of her four children walking with it infiltrated social media, with a clear view of the Royal Standard-wrapped coffin with a special floral wreath on top of it.

It has since emerged that the wreath was extra special for the Queen as it included flowers from her beloved Balmoral Estate, where she also spent her last days and hours.

As per BBC, the floral wreath included some of the Queen’s favourite flowers, including whit spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, and dried white heather.

Other flowers included spray eryngium (thistle), rosemary, hebe, foliage, and pittosporum.