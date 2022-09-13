 
close
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pete Davidson shocks the internet as he copies Kanye West’s Met Gala look for 2022 Emmys

Pete Davidson's outfit for 2022 Emmy Awards reminded fans of Kanye West's look from 2019 Met Gala

By Web Desk
September 13, 2022

File footage 

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles on September 13.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star, 28, made his first major public appearance since his highly-publicized split from Kim Kardashian. He also presented the award for Best Comedy Series at the coveted event.

However, fans were quick to notice that Davidson seemingly took a jab at Kardashian’s former husband, Kanye West, as he took to the stage to present the award.

The King of Staten Island star was dressed up in gray ensemble including a simple jacket with matching trousers and a pair of bold white sunglasses.

The look mimicked Kanye's appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, which the rapper attended with then-wife Kim.

For the unversed, Kanye was at war with Davidson when the comedian started dating his ex-wife Kim. Pete and Kim were in a romantic relationship for 9 months.

The pair started dating in October 2021, a few months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and parted ways in August 2022.