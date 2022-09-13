TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are expecting baby

Photo: Instagram/ Mrs @ch.zulqarnain25

KARACHI: Pakistan’s renowned TikToker couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have taken the internet by storm after they announced that they are expecting their first child.

On this auspicious occasion, the couple held a baby shower ceremony (godh bharai) and shared the event's photos and videos on social media. The clip and photos went viral soon after they uploaded it.





On this occasion, a large number of their fans and renowned personalities from the showbiz industry congratulated the couple.





Couple fell victim to robbery

A few days back, the couple’s house was robbed when they were out for two days. In their vlog, the couple shared the tragic incident of theft. They revealed that the robbers deprived them of their jewellery, cash and other valuable items.