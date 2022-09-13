Emmys 2022: Zendaya too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio, quips Kenan Thompson

American comedian Kenan Thompson has recently taken a hilarious dig at Leonardo DiCaprio’s notorious dating history at Emmy Awards 2022 on September 12.



According to E! News, the Saturday Night Live star, who happened to be Emmy’s host this year, began his gig with his dance-themed monologue after which he tried a few non-controversial jokes at the event.

Shortly afterwards, Kenan could not resist himself and cracked a sly joke about the Titanic actor by pointing at Emmy winner Zendaya’s age.

Comedian started off saying, “Zendaya is here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya.”

He then told the audience inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre that the Dune actress turned 26 last week.

“Happy birthday, happy birthday,” he wished her, adding, “26 is a weird age in Hollywood, you are young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo.”

Following Kenan’s joke, the audience broke into a big laugh while the actress was seen burying her head in her hands in embarrassment.

For the unversed, the Revenant actor has been known to date women until they turn a particular age.

Last month, Leonardo broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone after four years of dating.