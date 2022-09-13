Ozark Julia Garner takes home three Emmys

Julia Garner took home her third Emmy win for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Garner previously took home the trophy two times for the same category in 2019 and 2020.

In her acceptance speech, Julia expressed her gratitude to the showrunners to creating the character and gave a shout-out to Jason Bateman for “taking a chance on” her.

“First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers’ room, thank you for writing Ruth. She changed my life. I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you've been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here... and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all."

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix, Ozark is stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde. Bateman also serves as a director and executive producer for the series.

The story revolves around Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes’ fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect.

The series came to its conclusion with its fourth and final season in 2021.