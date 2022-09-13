Kourtney Kardashian is 'resetting her body' to give birth

Kourtney Kardashian is trying other ways after IVF to welcome Travis Barker baby.
The 43-year-old, who had announced her plans to welcome a baby with her beau, suffered in conceiving during the season one of Hulu show The Kardashians.
In order to cleanse her body, the mother-of-three has now opted for celibacy with Barker.
During the chat with WSJ, Kourtney said: "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."
She said: "You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days."
Kourtney explained: "It's to reset your body. You do all of that - and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.
"Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
