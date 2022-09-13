Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delayed their tribute to the Queen?

File footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a touching tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Monday, a day after it was initially expected to be released.

The delayed tribute from the pair sparked speculations among the royal fans. As per the reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to release a statement on Sunday, a day after the Prince of Wales' homage.

But, their tribute was held back until Monday morning, when it was released via their website, Archwell org.

It is thought that the timing of Sussexes’ tribute followed protocol and was held an extra day out of respect for the anniversary of September 11th.

The heartwarming tribute, penned by Prince Harry, read, "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan were visiting the UK at the same time the Queen passed away, and have confirmed that they will be staying in the country until her funeral.

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.