Jennifer Lopez flaunts her sensational figure for errands in LA

Jennifer Lopez put on an eye-catching display in a vibrant green dress while taking her child Emme on Sunday shopping around a flea market in Los Angeles.
The 53-year- Marry Me starlet - and Emme, 14, appeared to make some purchases while exploring the bustling Melrose Trading Post.
Despite the casual nature of their outing, the singer still managed to look as smashing as ever as she donned a plunging green halter dress that put the spotlight on her fit arms.
Showcasing the stylish ensemble, Jennifer's dress also featured a thick halter collar and a plunging neckline highlighting her cleavage.
To accessorise her look she wore large hoop earrings and amber-tinted aviator sunglasses.
The 5ft5in beauty elevated her stature in a set of strappy beige platform heels.
Emme, whom Jennifer has referred to using they/them pronouns, opted for a casual and comfortable look with a baggy brown T-shirt and blue jean shorts.
The actress' family outing comes just a day after she spent some one-on-one time with a newer member of her blended family: her husband Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet, 16.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are up for doing more films together
Her new album drops on September 23rd
Meghan Markle accused of constantly trying to attack the royal family with her words
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new sales record in United States
Sheryl Lee Ralph gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards
Psychic said, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son,...