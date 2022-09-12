Watch: King Charles faces dangerous security scare as man leaps into busy road

King Charles has just undergone a major security scare as a man on a busy road lunges Infront of his security screaming ‘he is not my King’ at the top of his lungs.

This incident occurred just after King Charles addressed Westminster Hall to thank his MPs, as well as the House of Loads for their condolences towards the late Queen Elizabeth.

As soon as the man lunged forward, two bodyguards leapt into action and ran after the man towards the passenger door of King Charles’ vehicle, to tackle him as the royal convoy approached.

Check it out Below:

