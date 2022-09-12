Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark ‘incredulity’ concerns over memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started to incur ‘incredulity tensions’ over his upcoming memoir.
This warning has been made by an inside source close to The Telegraph.
They began by admitting, “It’s quite hard to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you.”
Another later chimed in to add, “The general reaction to Harry and Meghan’s behaviour has been one of incredulity.” Prince Harry's tell-all memoir is expected to be released by the end of the year and is predicted to add even more strain to the brothers' relationship.”
“Harry and William have struggled to see eye to eye since the Sussexes stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.”
