WATCH: How Delhi Police took a dig at Pakistan’s cricket team?

Pakistan´s Shadab Khan (L) collides with teammate Asif Ali as they try to take a catch during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022.

During the Asia Cup 2022’s final game, Pakistan’s poor fielding against Sri Lanka became a subject of memes and jokes on the internet with many particularly focusing on the collision between Asif Ali and Shadab Khan while trying to take a catch.

It was Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch that the two Pakistani cricketers dropped. At the same time, they bumped into one another with force, which left both Asif and Shadab unsteady for a while.

Shadab dropped Rajapaksa twice. However, the collision became fodder for endless memes on the internet, especially on Twitter, where even India’s Delhi Police did not spare the Pakistani cricketers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Delhi Police shared a video of the moment when Shadab and Asif collided and linked their accidental collision to create awareness among citizens regarding road safety.

“Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Please watch while walking),” the Delhi Police caption its tweet with the video with the hashtag #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final mentioned as well.

The tweet has garnered 39,500 likes and over 6,500 retweets, so far.

Later, fans and the cricket fraternity extended their support and avoided bad-mouthing the players.