Asia Cup final: Shadab blames himself for defeat against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Shadab Khan. —File Photo

All-rounder Shadab Khan apologised fans for the poor performance and blame himself for the defeat against Sri Lankan in the final of Asia Cup.



On Sunday, Sri Lanka won Asia Cup final for the sixth time after beating Pakistan by 23-runs. Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, smashed the Pakistan bowling lineup and helped team secured the victory.

Sri Lanka while playing first, posted a total of 170 runs on board, despite losing early wickets, however, the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan could only score 147 runs in an attempt to chase the target. Only three players from the Pakistan side got into the double figures, while the remaining, including captain Babar, failed to perform.

Fan lambasted the whole team for the poor performance, however, all-rounder Shadab Khan specially came under fire for dropping two catches.

Severe criticism by the fans disheartened the all-rounder, to which he took Twitter and apologized to the fans and also held himself responsible for the loss in final .

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great,” Shadab tweeted.

All-rounder also appreciated Mohammad Rizwan for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

“Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,” he said.

Meanwhile, former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, Aka Rawalpindi Express, defended Shadab for his fielding.

“He is our best fielder. Shadab khan just having a bad day,” Tweeted Shoaib.



