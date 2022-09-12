Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Malik denounces 'liking & disliking culture' after Pakistan's loss against Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan cricket team's captain Shoaib Malik. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Following the Green Shirt's loss against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed the national team for "prioritising friendships over merit."

Slamming the "liking" and "disliking" culture, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team said that it has "destroyed the team".

Malik was dropped from the squad for the Asian mega event.

"When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture? Allah always helps the honest," Malik tweeted, following the home team's loss against Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the tournament.

Pakistan failed to chase the target of 171 and only managed to score 147 runs, while Sri Lanka's bowling line-up claimed wickets of the Green Shirts and lifted the coveted Asia Cup trophy.