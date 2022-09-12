Reports claiming Junaid Safdar arrested in London for fake degree rejected

Junaid Safdar after receiving a degree from LSE in 2020.

LAHORE: A close aide of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has rejected social media reports claiming that her son Junaid Safdar has been arrested in London for obtaining a fake degree.

Zeshan Malik, Maryam’s political secretary, took to Twitter to clarify the report, saying those who spread false news under the guise of journalism should die of shame.

“PTI and its supporters did not have any agenda earlier, neither now. And they are misleading the nation with their baseless propaganda.”

In a tweet, that has been deleted, political expert Zafar Hilaly claimed on his social media that Junaid Safdar had been arrested in the UK for receiving a fake degree.

A video was also being shared on Twitter showing Maryam Nawaz’s son in handcuffs to back the claim, however, it was clarified that the footage is from 2018.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson received his master's degree in International Relations (IR) from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020.

Junaid was awarded the master's degree upon the completion of a full-time 12-month course at the prestigious university’s International Relations Department.

He has also done a master's in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL).

Prior to the UCL, Junaid had graduated from Durham university with a first class honours in politics.