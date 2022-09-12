Plans for Prince William, Prince Harry to walk ‘side-by-side’ at Queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral could paint a heartwarming moment of Prince William and Prince Harry walking ‘side-by-side’ despite their feud.

The funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The Mirror reported that the two princes’ representatives have been talking about their appearance together during the procession.

Moreover, a royal insider told The Sun: “We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side-by-side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."

"But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families at that moment,” the source added.

William and Harry previously followed their mother Diana’s coffin in 1997 when they were just 15 and 12 years old respectively.