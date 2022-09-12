Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt feel overwhelmed for ‘audience love' over Brahmastra: Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine to receive immense love from the audience on their movie Brahmastra released on September 9.



According to Indian Express, the Bollywood’s heartthrob and movie’s director Ayan Mukerji gave surprise to the fans at the screenings in Mumbai theatres on Sunday night.

In videos and photos shared by paparazzi on social media, the Rockstar actor could be seen talking to his fans and even clicking selfies with them.

The Barfi star also interacted with the media present at the location, saying, Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai (The love being received from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us).”

While praising Ayan for his efforts, the Sanju actor remarked, “I am extremely happy and proud of Ayan standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hard work and love. And this is the best feeling.”

Talking about reviving cinemas post pandemic, the 39-year-old added, “We loved seeing the emotions here. We feel loved, entertained. People are laughing, clapping. This is what cinemas is all about and we are happy to be back at the cinemas."



Alia, who was not present at the theatre due to her health concern, turned to Instagram stories and dropped image of her hubby and co-star from his visit to the theatre.

Captioning the photo, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrote, “Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein (There is no bigger Astra than love in this world),”along with heart-shaped emoticons.

