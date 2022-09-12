Asia Cup final: Former Pakistan pacer roasts PCB management after loss against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is bowled out by Sri Lanka´s Pramod Madushan during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. —AFP

Pakistan team management has come under fire after Sri Lanka outclassed the Green Shirts to win the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday.



Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s key contributions with both and ball fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while chasing 171 in Dubai.

The Pakistani team, which was earlier considered a favourite to win the Asia Cup, couldn’t deliver and lost the match, triggering an angry response from the former cricketers and fans.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, former pacer Sikandar Bakht questioned the strategy adopted by the team for the final match against the Islanders.

Bakht said he did not see any game plan from the team and the management should now reconsider its strategy for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month’s ICC tournament.

Watch Sikandar Bakht’s analysis:







