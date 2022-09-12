Kate Middleton, Prince William postpone moving to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly delayed their expected move to late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home.



The Prince and Princess of Wales will postpone the expected move to Windsor Castle home for the sake of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they have just relocated to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate a week ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton don't want more upheaval for children, who have experienced house move recently and started a new school there.

The report quoted The Telegraph, saying, “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years, but things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.

‘They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.’