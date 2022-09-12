Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse after six-hour journey

The Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, which left Balmoral on Sunday morning, has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where it will rest overnight, following its 175-mile journey from Balmoral.



The Queen left Balmoral estate for the last time on Sunday as the hearse embarked on its trip through towns, cities and villages in the east of Scotland before reaching the capital.



The journey took six hours, with members of the public standing on various parts of the route with their heads bowed in solemn silence while paying their respects.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has now been received at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official Scottish residence. A military bearer party from the regiment carried the coffin past three of the Queen's grieving children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - to the Throne Room.



King Charles and Camilla will travel to the city to join members of the Royal Family in a walking procession on Monday, taking the coffin along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile from the Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral. The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin as it is carried inside.

