Jennifer Lopez enjoys fun-filled moments with Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet

Jennifer Lopez proved bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck as she enjoyed a girls' day out with her on Saturday.
Lopez, 53, enjoyed fun-filled moments with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she took her our for lunch in Beverly Hills.
The two were all smiles while enjoying moments together. They were seen chatting, having lunch and walking down the street in the pictures shared by the Mail Online.
The actress, who is also a mother to twins Max and Emme, is going from strength-to-strength with her loved ones and spending quality time with them.
Ben Affleck's new wife was looking gorgeous as she rocked a perm and a white T-shirt tucked into cream wide leg trousers. While, Violet also amazed onlookers as she donned a floral shirt dress and black ankle boots.
Abhishek Bachchan gives a peek from his dad Amitabh Bachchan’s movie set
Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion happened 'very quickly', shared a source
Nine shows like 'Virgin River' on Netflix, filled with love, drama, romance
A research analyst recently made an interesting prediction following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘outlandishly’ comparing herself in a ‘cringe worthy’ admission
Meghan Markle's video from walkabout in Windsor has been making rounds on Twitter