Jennifer Lawrence oozes confidence in sheer black gown at TIFF

Jennifer Lawrence has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement



It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere.

The actress grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she made her gorgeous arrival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown

Lawrence, 32, who also served as a producer on the movie, oozes confidence as she struck poses for photographers on the red carpet.

Rounding out her overall look, the leading lady stepped out in a pair of black strappy heels, styled her blonde tresses long and flowing to about the middle of her back, and looked absolutely stunning as ever.

Lawrence also took some time out to snuggle up next to Henry, 40, who was decked out in a pinkish suit and dress shirt, and brown leather shoes.

The two stars of the film, which is the first project from Lawrence's production company Excellent Cadaver, also joined up for a group photo with co-star Linda Emond and director Lila Neugebauer and producer Justine Ciarrocchid.



