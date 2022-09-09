King Charles makes sombre return to London after Queen’s death: Watch

file footage

Britain’s King Charles III was spotted at Aberdeen airport earlier today as he boarded a plane to return back to London after staying in Balmoral overnight after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.



As a new day started, the new monarch made his way back to duty despite his grief, with Friday, September 9, reportedly set to have a packed schedule for Charles.

According to Hello magazine, King Charles’ plans for the day after the Queen’s death have shifted slightly due to the monarch’s passing in Scotland; her coffin will now lie in the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the weekend.

However, Charles himself and his wife, the new Queen Consort Camilla have returned to London as per schedule and will be holding his first audience as the King with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the Queen just days before.