Britney Spears ‘loves’ her sons but doubts their strained bond can be fixed: Source

Britney Spears has doubts her fractured relationship with her sons can ever be fixed.

The singer’s second born son, Jayden James Federline, said in an interview with Daily Mail, that the strained relationship with his mom can be repaired if she seeks mental help.

However, the mother-of-two does not agree with her boy, who was speaking on behalf of himself and his elder brother and Spears’ first born son, Sean Preston Federline.

Despite “living her life the way she wants” the Princess of Pop “is equally committed to her sons,” but has doubts about what can actually mend her bond with her boys, a source told Hollywood Life.

Jayden also alluded in his tell-all interview that he feels his mother posts nude images to “get attention,” and added that he “hoped” that she would “stop.”

“Although Jayden has suggested that things would improve in their relationship if Britney stopped posting sexy photos, she doesn’t believe that would truly repair things at this point,” the insider added.

“She’s been under a conservatorship for so many years and this is the first time in her life that she has her own voice and can make her own choices.

“Her autonomy and independence mean the world to her, but her boys mean even more. If she truly believed stopping posting photos would change things, she would in a heartbeat.

“She’s not sure what the solution is but no matter what, Britney will always love her boys,” the source shared. “She knows they may not fully understand some of the choices she makes, but she’s okay with that.”

“She intends to continue living her life the way she wants but is equally committed to her sons,” the insider concluded.