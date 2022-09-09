Sarah Ferguson ‘heartbroken’ over death of Queen Elizabeth

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, has shared her true feelings over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a throwback photo of the Queen and said she is ‘heartbroken’ over the demise of the monarch.

She said, “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.”



