Queen Elizabeth gets nod from nature at Buckingham Palace: PHOTO

Queen Elizabeth II gets a tribute from nature upon her death.
The 96-year-old monarch, who died peacefully in Scotland, seemingly opened up gates to heaven in Buckingham Palace, according to the royal admirers.
The Palace witnessed a double rainbow over it moments after the Queen left for her heavenly abode.
In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement added.
BTS member V's shirtless photos went viral, fans reactions are hilarious
Meghan Markle is reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth loved family dinners, and held annual Christmas get-togethers at her Sandringham estate.
Julie Andrews issues statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles does not plan to make his youngest brother Edward the duke of Edinburgh, even though it was his late...
Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, with Britons descending into a period of mourning