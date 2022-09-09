King Charles to pass on Koh-i-Noor crown to Camilla after Queen's death: Here's why

file footage

King Charles III will not be inheriting his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s prestigious crown studded with 2,800 diamonds including the Koh-i-Noor, with the crown reportedly going to his wife Queen Consort Camilla instead, reported The Daily Mail.

The Koh-i-Noor is among one of the most famous and arguably infamous diamonds in the world; found in India’s Golconda mines in the 14th century, the diamond is a stunning 105.6 carat stone often dubbed ‘Mountain of Light’.

It was added to the British monarch’s crown crafted in 1937, and is infamous for being at the epicentre of several major events through centuries, and is known for being the harbinger of bad luck for male wearers.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the crown would’ve moved to the now-monarch King Charles, however, it was confirmed earlier this year in February that Charles’ wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned at King Charles’ coronation.

Commenting about the famed dazzler, BBC said: “It has been the subject of conquest and intrigue for centuries, passing through the hands of Mughal princes, Iranian warriors, Afghan rulers and Punjabi Maharajas.”



