Putin wishes King Charles 'courage' upon Queen Elizabeth II death

Russian President Vladimir Putin is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II with King Charles.
“Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," said Putin in an open letter published on the Kremlin website.
"The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.
“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.
"I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.
“I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin."
Putin has currently waged war in Ukraine, an action Britishi monarchy has vehemently discouraged.
