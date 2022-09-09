 
September 09, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II on their website

The message read: 'In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022'

By Web Desk
September 09, 2022

File footage 

Prince Harry and Markle honored Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their sadness following the death of Her Majesty the Queen in a touching tribute shared on their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation’s website.

The royal couple transformed the homepage of Archewell foundation’s website to single black page with a message written on it in white letters which read: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away aged 96, at Balmoral castle, estate in Scotland. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state for 70 years, taking over as sovereign at the age of 25 when her father King George VI died.

Members of the royal family have been sharing tributes to Her Majesty. Her eldest child, King Charles III — who automatically became king of the UK and Commonwealth upon his mother’s death — also issued a statement expressing the “greatest sadness.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted the official statement from Buckingham Palace, and their social media was updated to reflect their new titles, The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.