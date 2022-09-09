Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' releasing tomorrow in theatres

Alia Bhatt seems excited ahead of the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra, which is hitting the theatres tomorrow (9th of September) in the theatres.
Bhatt shared a picture of herself on Instagram from a promotional shoot. She opted for a beautiful orange dress with orange heels and chose to leave her hair open.
She captioned the post: “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow,” with lots of hearts and fire emoticons.
Actress Neha Dhupia wished her luck, wrote: “All the best @aliabhatt”.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra as it stars the famous and most loved couple of B-town; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukherjee film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan pair up for 'Viram Vedha'
Kajol to play the role of a Lawyer in her next project 'The Good Wife'
Thank God to clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Sethu at the box office.
A doctor weighs in on a possible lymphoma diagnosis fear for Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing darkest hour’ over Prince William apology despite Queen's health woes
Meghan Markle will be speaking at the 2022 WellChild Awards