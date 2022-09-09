Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' releasing tomorrow in theatres

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir releasing tomorrow in theatres

Alia Bhatt seems excited ahead of the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra, which is hitting the theatres tomorrow (9th of September) in the theatres.

Bhatt shared a picture of herself on Instagram from a promotional shoot. She opted for a beautiful orange dress with orange heels and chose to leave her hair open.

She captioned the post: “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow,” with lots of hearts and fire emoticons.

Actress Neha Dhupia wished her luck, wrote: “All the best @aliabhatt”.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra as it stars the famous and most loved couple of B-town; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukherjee film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.